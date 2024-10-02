Vistra (NYSE:VST) Hits New 12-Month High at $123.73

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.73 and last traded at $123.19, with a volume of 645390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Get Vistra alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.17.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 38,929.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 116,787 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.