Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Up 1.7%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.70 and last traded at $124.58. Approximately 1,959,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,769,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Get Vistra alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Vistra Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.