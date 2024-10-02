Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.85

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $11.55. Vivendi shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands.
Vivendi Stock Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.
About Vivendi
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
