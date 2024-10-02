Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Trading Down 6.2%

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 1,073,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,454,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEAT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $741.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 57.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $4,424,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $4,424,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 105.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 770,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 395,942 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 273,734 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 17.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 301,623 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

