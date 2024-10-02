Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1.2% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,870,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $193,987,000 after purchasing an additional 261,060 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 9.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 435,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 445.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,805,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,734 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 345.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,026,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,815 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

