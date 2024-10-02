W Whitney George Sells 26,000 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $197,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 321,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. 31,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,328. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.
Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
