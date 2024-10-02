W Whitney George Sells 26,000 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $197,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 321,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. 31,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,328. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 392.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 50,485 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 995,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 92,476 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.