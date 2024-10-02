Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.58 and last traded at $94.38. Approximately 1,354,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,134,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a PE ratio of 102.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after purchasing an additional 916,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.3% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after purchasing an additional 810,923 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

