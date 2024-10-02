Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Up 6.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 616,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 986,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Specifically, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WVE shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of -1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

