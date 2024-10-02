Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LPL Financial (LPLA)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/1/2024 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/27/2024 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $289.00 to $271.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – LPL Financial is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2024 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/3/2024 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2024 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $290.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

LPLA traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,617. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $289.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Get LPL Financial Holdings Inc alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,329,000 after acquiring an additional 233,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,434,000 after acquiring an additional 738,509 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,194,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after acquiring an additional 275,286 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.