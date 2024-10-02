Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRV) recently:
- 9/16/2024 – Acrivon Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.
- 9/16/2024 – Acrivon Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/16/2024 – Acrivon Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/16/2024 – Acrivon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/6/2024 – Acrivon Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler Companies. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/13/2024 – Acrivon Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $11.90.
Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
