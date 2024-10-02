WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Trading Up 3.7%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 7,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
WELL Health Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16.
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WELL Health Technologies
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.