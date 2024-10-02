Wendy Carruthers Sells 6,983 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10.

On Thursday, August 1st, Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,518,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

