West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Lessened by Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group cut its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $299.72 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

