Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.60

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wickes Group Trading Down 1.6 %

LON WIX opened at GBX 170.23 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £403.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,444.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. Wickes Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 150.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.31.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.41) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Wickes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.

Featured Stories

