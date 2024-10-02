Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.58

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 39468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on WLDN shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Willdan Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.93 million, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $5,633,723.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,585,046.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $5,633,723.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255,765 shares in the company, valued at $37,585,046.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,065.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,535 shares of company stock worth $6,739,175. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 73.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

