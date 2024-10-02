Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Barclays

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WMB. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. 3,578,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,628 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,670,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,482,000 after acquiring an additional 144,713 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,801,000 after buying an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,648,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,064,000 after acquiring an additional 311,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,828,000 after buying an additional 1,010,658 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

