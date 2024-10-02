Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $149.54

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.54 and last traded at $149.00, with a volume of 15324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.71.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $126,023.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 96,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,854.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,187 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $126,023.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 96,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,854.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Keady sold 2,528 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total transaction of $230,250.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,903 shares of company stock worth $4,123,692. Corporate insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth $69,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

