Windward (LON:WNWD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.79). 57,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 162,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.85).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Windward from GBX 137 ($1.83) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 110.32. The firm has a market cap of £111.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,090.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime skills to digitalize the maritime industry. The company offers trading and shipping solutions, including sanction compliance, business intelligence, TBML, and fuel consumption; supply chain and logistics solutions, consisting of ocean freight visibility, vessel ETA, ports and terminal insights, and exception management; and government and public sector solutions, such as predictive risk insights, IUU fishing, and multi-source investigation.

