WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $18.85. 6,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Free Report) by 112.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.01% of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.

