WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.96

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 66887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSOE. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,026,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,466 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 908,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 137,632 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter valued at $4,166,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

