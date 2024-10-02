WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 299,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 293,648 shares.The stock last traded at $44.61 and had previously closed at $44.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 6,220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 5,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,347,000 after buying an additional 5,823,348 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 361,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 245,487 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2,950.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 252,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 244,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2,266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 248,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 237,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

