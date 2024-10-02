WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.75

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.75 and traded as high as $53.56. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $53.46, with a volume of 195,651 shares traded.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,090.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 324,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 297,541 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 115,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 93,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 51,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.