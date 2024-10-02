WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.29

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and traded as high as $51.08. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $50.90, with a volume of 153,082 shares traded.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DON. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 514,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 436,725 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4,320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 329,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 321,912 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 890,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,433,000 after buying an additional 92,709 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,881,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,992,000 after buying an additional 74,113 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

