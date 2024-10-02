Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $178.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

