WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. WK Kellogg has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WK Kellogg by 579.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 1,197,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WK Kellogg by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 77,262 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in WK Kellogg by 64.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 873,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 341,939 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in WK Kellogg by 2,253.3% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 623,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 596,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in WK Kellogg by 124.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 298,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

