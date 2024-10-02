Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.30

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.30 and traded as low as $17.25. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 1,000,372 shares changing hands.
Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 3.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Woodside Energy Group Company Profile
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.
