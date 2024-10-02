Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Raised to Hold at Barclays

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Worldline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

WWLNF stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. Worldline has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

