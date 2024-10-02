Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWLNF shares. Barclays raised shares of Worldline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research upgraded Worldline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Worldline Stock Performance

Worldline Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

