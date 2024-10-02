Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Insider Buys £25,012.50 in Stock

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) insider William Hemmings bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £25,012.50 ($33,457.06).

Worldwide Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WWH traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 346.50 ($4.63). The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 359.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 350.92. Worldwide Healthcare has a 52-week low of GBX 286 ($3.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 372.50 ($4.98). The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,299.72 and a beta of 0.29.

About Worldwide Healthcare

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

