Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Insider Buys £25,012.50 in Stock

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) insider William Hemmings bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £25,012.50 ($33,457.06).
Worldwide Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of WWH traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 346.50 ($4.63). The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 359.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 350.92. Worldwide Healthcare has a 52-week low of GBX 286 ($3.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 372.50 ($4.98). The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,299.72 and a beta of 0.29.
About Worldwide Healthcare
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Worldwide Healthcare
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.