Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $270.00

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 300 ($4.01), with a volume of 533057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.28).

Wynnstay Group Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 342.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 359.31. The firm has a market cap of £69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.58.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

