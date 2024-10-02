X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX) Plans $0.07 Dividend

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.
X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
ZTAX traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $31.86.
About X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF
