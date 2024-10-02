Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) versus Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Head to Head Review

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Xometry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Xometry and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 1 2 4 0 2.43 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Xometry currently has a consensus price target of $22.14, suggesting a potential upside of 26.89%. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a consensus price target of $160.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.49%. Given Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is more favorable than Xometry.

This table compares Xometry and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $463.41 million 1.86 -$67.47 million ($1.36) -12.83 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $2,212.17 billion 0.01 $1.85 billion N/A N/A

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -10.53% -10.75% -5.05% Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz beats Xometry on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

