Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Xylem by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

