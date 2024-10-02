Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.14.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on YMAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,822.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $389,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,822.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,100. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 74,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $579.69 million, a P/E ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.