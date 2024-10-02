Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Up 6.5%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 178,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 349,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on YMAB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $617.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $449,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $449,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,822.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 143.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 74,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.



