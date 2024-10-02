YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $14.16. 1,878,208 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,334,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

