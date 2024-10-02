Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Shares Gap Up to $7.30

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $8.06. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 541,079 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.93 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 37.05%.

Yiren Digital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Yiren Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the second quarter worth about $70,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

