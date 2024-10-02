ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Sees Large Volume Increase

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 845,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 670,629 shares.The stock last traded at $26.61 and had previously closed at $24.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZK. Bank of America cut their price objective on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at $347,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at $596,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,319,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

