Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 15000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 28.04 and a quick ratio of 26.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.
Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.
