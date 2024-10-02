ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Trading Down 2.1%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 4,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 7,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

ZIP Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

