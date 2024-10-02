ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.64

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.64 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 32.60 ($0.44). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.44), with a volume of 667,812 shares.

ZOO Digital Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.30 million, a PE ratio of -194.12, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.