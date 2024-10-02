ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $25.40

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.40, but opened at $26.99. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 989,160 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 5.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.11.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 72.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 69,039 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $28,728,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 105,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,848,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 525,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

