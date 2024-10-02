Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Down to $8.62

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $8.26. Zuora shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 10,138 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Get Zuora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZUO

Zuora Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zuora

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,039,166.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $57,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,039,166.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $191,395.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $469,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,833 shares of company stock worth $2,719,755 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,620,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.