10,000 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $43,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $94.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.