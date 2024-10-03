1,011,069 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,011,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,544,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FS KKR Capital

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.