1,075 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,861,000 after purchasing an additional 169,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 109.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,168,000 after purchasing an additional 228,434 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

NYSE:TM opened at $180.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

