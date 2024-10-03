1,095,602 Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,095,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 384.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 168,941 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after buying an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 126.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $789,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $810.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.56. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

