1,222 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 83,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 59,915 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $10,970,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $10,139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,942 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,556.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,637.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

PIPR stock opened at $283.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.16 and a 200-day moving average of $259.64. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $289.02.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

