1,225 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $195.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

