1,231 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,035,000 after buying an additional 960,094 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 1,715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after buying an additional 1,380,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,844,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after acquiring an additional 120,716 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $164.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.09.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

